Iraqi military delegation arrives in Sinjar

Shafaq News / A high-ranking military delegation from the Iraqi Army made a significant foray into the western district of Sinjar, situated in the northern province of Nineveh on Monday. The delegation, led by Iraq's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, accompanied by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and the Ground Forces Commander, arrived at the headquarters of the 20th Infantry Division in Sinjar earlier today. Their visit was motivated by a keen interest in assessing the prevailing security situation and the deployment of military units.

A confidential security source disclosed to Shafaq News Agency that this visit carries immense significance in the context of the ongoing dialogue between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil. Notably, on October 9, 2020, the two governments reached a pivotal agreement aimed at normalizing the governance and security dynamics within Sinjar. This accord called for the joint administration of the district across administrative, security, and service-related domains.

The district of Sinjar bore witness to the harrowing occupation by the Islamic State (IS) in 2014, during which a grave massacre was perpetrated against its residents. Subsequently, the region was liberated by the Peshmerga forces the following year. However, the Iraqi Army, bolstered by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), later asserted its control over Sinjar in the wake of heightened tensions between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, largely stemming from the 2017 independence referendum.

Presently, Sinjar is characterized by the coexistence of two parallel local administrations. One administration is appointed by the federal authorities, while the other operates from Dohuk province under the auspices of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an organization at odds with Ankara, has established a loyal faction in Sinjar known as the "Sinjar Protection Units." This faction, operating under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces, receives financial support from the Iraqi government.