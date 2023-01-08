Iraqi media commission: we have 27 motives to dismiss Jasem

Shafaq News/ The board of the Iraqi media commission said in a statement on Sunday that it has 27 motives for dismissing its chairperson, Nabil Jasem.

Jasem, who was voted out by the members of the commission's board, was relieved from his duties for "administrative irregularities", according to an official statement.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani revoked Jasem's dismissal for a purported lack of legal basis, an official correspondence by his bureau showed.

The correspondence said that the commission's board has the power to dismiss the chairperson if he/she commits one of the irregularities mentioned in Article 14/2nd of the commission's law.

"Since the [dismissal] decision does not adduce any of the reasons mentioned in this paragraph, it has no legal basis and cannot be enforced," the correspondence said.

The prime minister, according to the document, instructed Jasem to resume his duties as well.

The commission responded in a statement saying that it attached to the dismissal decision documents that prove Jasem's involvement in 27 administrative irregularities.

Jasem's dismissal sparked a wave of controversy, with members of the parliamentary committees of Integrity and media casting doubts on the legal basis of the decision.