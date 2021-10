Shafaq News/ Abdali customs officials in Kuwait arrested a 65-year-old Iraqi man, when trying to smuggle 50,000 Captagon pills into the country.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper, "Al-Rai", while checking one of the trucks coming from Iraq, a police dog gave a signal to a water tank under the truck. After opening the tank, 25 packages containing 50,000 Captagon pills were found inside.

It added that the accused admitted bringing the pills for a Kuwaiti citizen.