Iraqi local election winner arrested for alleged security personnel murder

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar governorate reported today that the Nasiriyah Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant against a winning candidate in the recent local elections held in Iraq.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the Nasiriyah Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant against the winning candidate in the Provincial Council elections, Ahmed Nadhim Al-Rumaidh, of the 'Nabni' alliance, on charges of murdering a security personnel earlier this year."

The source indicated that "the arrest warrant was issued based on the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969 as amended."

It is noteworthy that Al-Rumaidh secured the fourth seat out of five seats won by the 'Nabni' alliance led by Hadi Al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, in Dhi Qar. He was slated to become a member of the upcoming Provincial Council, having previously served as the administrator of Al-Islah district.