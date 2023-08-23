Iraqi leadership summit addresses security dialogues

Shafaq News / President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, hosted a summit of the four Iraqi presidencies today, Wednesday, to deliberate on a range of issues including the outcomes of security dialogues with the United States and the safeguarding of "border inhabitants" from any form of aggression.

The meeting, attended by Judge Zaidan, President of the Republic Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al-Halbousi, aimed to discuss the legal and judicial measures pertaining to various significant matters within the country, as reported in a statement.

The meeting extensively examined, according to the statement, "the legal aspects of the results of the security dialogue between Iraq and the United States regarding the future of the international coalition's presence and the bilateral security cooperation within the framework of constitutional and legal provisions." Additionally, discussions encompassed the progress in the government's agenda, advancements in sustainable development, infrastructural and service-oriented improvements, and elevating the quality of services provided to citizens by executive agencies.

The summit also delved into the judicial measures in security affairs and strategies to reinforce Iraq's border security. Considerable focus was directed toward enhancing the capabilities of the security forces entrusted with protection, "ensuring the security of regions and inhabitants residing near the borders from any form of aggression or military actions." Moreover, the efforts exerted by the armed forces in various capacities to pursue the remnants of terrorism and establish security and stability across the nation were highlighted.

The attendees emphasized the paramount significance of complete collaboration among authorities in the fight against corruption and supporting governmental and judicial procedures within this domain. The legislative proposals and laws presented to the House of Representatives were discussed, with the judiciary's input sought on legislation containing judicial procedures.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the regional and international relations of Iraq were analyzed, underscoring the importance of constructive mutual visits with sibling and friendly nations. The significance of utilizing the outcomes of these visits in ways that benefit Iraq's interests was stressed.