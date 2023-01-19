Iraqi leaders share with the fans the joy of winning GulfCup

Shafaq News/ Presidents, prime ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan, and the leader of the Sadrist movement congratulated the Iraqi team for winning the 25th Gulf Cup.
The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, considered the event "an important achievement, as it affirms Iraq's great capabilities after difficult years."
In turn, Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani said, "The cup is Iraqi, and our lions (players) are our pride...thanks to God and to everyone who participated and contributed to the success of the most wonderful tournament."
The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, also wished the national team success, congratulating "our dear people on winning the 25th Gulf Cup title."
Meanwhile, Kurdistan's PM, Masrour Barzani, congratulated the Iraqi team and fans on the winning, hoping "for sport in Iraq more success."
The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, also thanked all the Arab teams that "participated with us in this tournament that brought Iraq back to the Arab ranks in a new look filled with love and peace."
In probably the most stunning final in the tournament's history, Iraq won Gulfcup 2023 title by beating Oman 3-2.
Romanian Kovacs Stefan officiated the final match.
On Thursday, the final match took place at the Basra International Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered since dawn.
It is the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament. Decades of sanctions had prevented the country from hosting any sports events.
Iraq holds its fourth title after winning the 1979, 1984, and 1988 tournaments.
Ibrahim Bayesh, and Amjad Atwan, scored for Iraq, while Oman scored twice in the deadly time by Salaah Al-Yahyaei and Omar Al-Malki.
In a stunning period of extra time during which both sides exchanged chances, Oman could have won, but for a superb last-gasp from Manaf Younis, who scored for Iraq in the 119', the match ended 3-2.
Hours before the game, at least four people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede.
People sought to enter the 65,000-capacity stadium to watch the rare home international kickoff, but they were prevented for not having tickets.