Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi lawmakers embrace Barzani's vision for the next government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-23T12:42:22+0000
Iraqi lawmakers embrace Barzani's vision for the next government

Shafaq News / MP of the Coordination Framework, Ahmed al-Asadi, revealed that the political blocs have agreed to form a new Federal Government based on "partnership, balance, and consensus", as the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani had suggested earlier.

Al-Asadi said in a Parliament statement he read today that the new government will respect constitutional principles and address the differences between the Federal government and the Kurdistan Regional government, approve the oil and gas bill, provide job opportunities for the citizens, etc...

The representative confirmed that the blocs that will participate in forming the government will take full responsibility to overcome the challenges the country faces.

It is worth noting that leader Masoud Barzani announced on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Region will only participate in the new government, if it was based on "partnership, balance, and consensus".

related

Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:41:54
Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-05-20 16:33:48
Coordination Framework expresses optimism over a new initiative by Masoud Barzani

Al-Khanjar praises Erbil's role in addressing the political crisis

Date: 2022-01-31 20:23:45
Al-Khanjar praises Erbil's role in addressing the political crisis

CF committee to hold negotiations with al-Sadr 

Date: 2022-06-13 15:24:03
CF committee to hold negotiations with al-Sadr 

Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-10-04 13:28:21
Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Date: 2022-03-21 19:23:39
The Sadrist secures the quorum; the Framework waits cautiously 

Leader Barzani receives the US ambassador to Baghdad 

Date: 2022-06-16 12:04:09
Leader Barzani receives the US ambassador to Baghdad 

Coordination Framework: the next few days are decisive to the government formation

Date: 2022-02-12 14:22:42
Coordination Framework: the next few days are decisive to the government formation