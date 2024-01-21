Iraqi lawmaker urges caution on death row approvals amid reports about wrong convictions

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi lawmaker on Sunday urged the country's president to delay approving a list of hundreds of death row prisoners, citing concerns about potential wrongful convictions and ongoing political tensions.

Raad al-Dahlaki, leader of the Azm Alliance in Diyala province, specifically called for a pause in processing a reported list of 500 prisoners, primarily individuals with ties to anti-occupation movements.

The lawmaker expressed worry about the timing of such a move, saying, "Firstly, the review of all prisoner files has not been finalized. Secondly, this step does not align with the spirit of the political agreement that formed the current government."

Al-Dahlaki called for prudence in light of the current political and security climate, both domestically and regionally, as such actions "could exacerbate existing tensions."

"The current challenges require us to prioritize crisis containment, not seeking decisions or stances that further complicate the situation."

Al-Dahlaki referenced numerous factors raising doubts about the legitimacy of some sentences, including unreliable informant testimony, false accusations, and coerced confessions. He said review committees are tasked with investigating such claims.

The lawmaker alluded to ongoing efforts to establish a general amnesty law, potentially offering relief to wrongfully imprisoned individuals while excluding those demonstrably guilty of violent crimes.

"The presidency should exercise caution and delay the decision on these lists until both the thorough review of all prisoner files and the enactment of the amnesty law are complete," he said.