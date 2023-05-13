Iraqi lawmaker rebuts allegations by Shiite militiaman on ISIS ties

Shafaq News/ Sajjad Salem, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Wasit governorate, on Saturday vehemently refuted allegations of his affiliation with the Islamic State (ISIS), following incendiary comments made by a commander of a Shiite paramilitary faction.

Those remarks were made by Abu Turab al-Tamimi, a commander in a state-sanctioned umbrella of mainly Shiite paramilitary groups, who claimed that Salem was an ISIS sympathizer.

In a statement he released earlier today, Salem denounced al-Tamimi's remarks and called for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces to hold the militia leader accountable.

"We demand that the General Commander of the Armed Forces address the so-called 'Abu Turab Al-Tamimi,' who purports to belong to an Iraqi security apparatus while egregiously overstepping his 'duties' by threatening an elected Iraqi lawmaker, who represents the will of the people," he said.

Salem said that the accusations were a response to his vocal criticisms of sectarian policies, the militarization of society, and corruption in the handling of public funds, stressing that addressing these pressing issues falls under the constitutionally protected rights and responsibilities of MPs.

Abu Turab Al-Tamimi, a high-ranking member of the Badr Organization affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), had provocatively claimed that, without the PMF, Salem would have been an ISIS governor in Wasit.

"MP Sajjad Salem, show respect [to the PMF], and you will be respected," al-Tamimi tweeted, "you regard the PMF as outside the state's framework and depict it as a politically sectarian entity. With your narrow mindset and limited understanding, you are incapable of grasping the true nature of the PMF and its crucial role in fortifying Iraq's protection and security."

Al-Tamimi accused Salem and his ilk of being susceptible to foreign agendas and fostering societal disintegration during the administration of Iraq's former Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

He praised the PMF's leadership for restoring Iraq's dignity and achieving victory against ISIS, asserting that the PMF serves as the bulwark of the Iraqi system and cannot be exploited to safeguard corrupt politicians or factions.