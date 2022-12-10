Iraqi lawmaker lashes out at GCC accusations against Iraq: bias and appalling hypocrisy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker, Aliya Nasif, denounced a statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the border dispute between Iraq and Kuwait as "biased" and reflects "the most repugnant forms of hypocrisy".

Yesterday, the GCC's supreme council demanded that Iraq commits to respecting "Kuwait's sovereignty" and "international resolutions and agreements", specifically UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution No 833 regarding border demarcation.

In the final communique issued at the end of its 43rd session held in Riyadh, the council also stressed that Iraq should abide by the UN-brokered Khor Abdullah agreement, which regulates maritime navigation in the bay between Kuwait and Iraq.

"At a time we opened our doors to our Arab surrounding and extended bridges of trust and positive ties with the Gulf states, the so-called Gulf Cooperation Council issued a despicable and ignominious statement in which they demand us to respect Kuwait's sovereignty, refrain from violating the international resolutions and pacts, and condescendingly ask us to demarcate the borders beyond the 162 milestone," she said.

Nasif said that the Gulf states ignore Kuwait's violations of Iraq's territory, killing and kidnapping of Iraqi fisherpersons, and attempts to take over the Khor Abdallah canal and undermine the Fao port project by building a port it does not need nearby.

"The Gulf states' governments and people are fully aware that the UNSC's resolutions on this issue are unfair and unjust and paid for by the Iraqi people," she added.

The lawmaker said that the Iraqi government and foreign ministry should issue a "powerful response" to the GCC communique and avoid according courtesy to any Gulf state.

On February 2022, Iraq completed payment of $52.4 billion to compensate individuals, companies, and governments who proved damages due to its 1990 invasion and occupation of Kuwait.

In all, about 2.7 million claims, with an asserted value of $352.5 billion were lodged, but the UNCC approved payment of $52.4 billion covering 1.5 million successful claims.

Diplomatic ties between the two neighbors were cut after the invasion, which was ended by the 1991 Gulf War, but restored after Saddam’s removal from power in 2003.