Iraqi lawmaker calls for boycotting Turkish products

Date: 2022-11-10T11:43:44+0000

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's legislative body on Thursday urged the Iraqis to boycott Turkish products and the federal government to exert pressure on Iran in a bid to gain leverage in the shared waters disputes. Speaking in a press conference at the Parliament building earlier today, lawmaker Karim al-Saray, "the massive damage the Iraqis inflicted and the consequent environmental, humanitarian, social, and economic catastrophe resulting from water scarcity are not a secret anymore." Al-Saray's remarks come as the Iraqi parliament convenes in the presence of the federal ministers of agriculture and water resources to discuss the cabinet's plans to address the water scarcity crisis. The member of "Wasit's people" parliamentary bloc accused "neighboring countries, particularly Turkey" of exploiting Iraq's current conditions to usurp its share of shared waters. Al-Saray said that the water issue should be marked as a "top priority" for both the incumbent government and Parliament, calling for diplomatic action and economic measures against Turkey. The parliamentarian urged the Iraqis to "boycott Turkey's products until it responds to this vital and crucial demand" and the Iraqi parliament to "highlight the gravity of its acts both inside and outside Iraq." "The government should devise radical and strategic solutions to the problems related to the country's water security, secure potable water, and protect the marshlands," he concluded.

