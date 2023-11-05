Iraqi lawmaker asks Turkey to facilitate visa procedures, intelligence cooperation

Shafaq News/ The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, called on Turkey to streamline entry procedures between the two countries and activate intelligence cooperation for border security and countering terrorism.

Al-Mandalawi made those remarks during a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Guney, at his office in the capital, Baghdad, earlier today.

Al-Mandalawi and Guney praised the ambitious Development Road as a vital economic corridor that is expected to boost global trade and help both countries enhance their infrastructure.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament urged Ankara to "increase water allocations to address the severe drought crisis that has inflicted significant damage and negative consequences on Iraq's agricultural and animal sectors."

The two statespersons called on the international community to take decisive steps and provide urgent solutions to halt the bloodshed perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza and allow immediate entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.