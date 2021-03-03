Iraqi killed in al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi National was reportedly killed in the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in al-Hasakah, Northeastern Syria, this morning, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the 19 years old Iraqi national was found shot dead in his tent with six bullets in head and chest.

"The victim was shot with a silenced gun by, probably, ISIS operatives in the camp," the source added.

Yesterday, Tuesday, another Iraqi national was murdered by unknown gunmen in the third section, preserved for Iraqis, of the displacement camp housing members of ISIS terrorist's families. A similar incident took place earlier this month in the first section of the camp.

Al-Hol camp is located in a region controlled by Syria’s Kurds and holds internal refugees and ISIS fighters' families.

It is the largest camp in the war-torn country, with more than 60,000 people, according to UN figures.

More than 80 percent of its inhabitants are women and children. Aid agencies have long complained of inhumane conditions in the overcrowded camp.

The slayings in Al-Hol camp are largely believed to have been carried out by ISIS militants punishing perceived enemies and intimidating anyone who strays from their extremist line.