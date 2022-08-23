Report

Iraqi judiciary starts collecting evidence proving threats against FDC

Date: 2022-08-23T10:18:05+0000
Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council announced in a statement on Tuesday that al-Karkh First Investigation Court started collecting evidence of the "crime of threatening the Federal Supreme Court", before taking the necessary steps in this regard.

The Iraqi Judicial authority decided to suspend its activity on Tuesday following the Sadrist supporters' protests that began earlier today in front of the Supreme Judicial council building.

The authority said in a statement that the council and the Federal Supreme court convened today morning following the protest, noting that it was decided to suspend all judicial activities in the country in protest against such "unconstitutional acts and violations of the law".

The statement held the government and the political party standing behind the demonstration full responsibility for this protest's consequences.

Earlier today, supporters of the Sadrist movement protested in front of the Supreme Judicial council building.

The demonstrators called for implementing the demands of the powerful Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, including dissolving the Parliament to hold an early parliamentary election.

