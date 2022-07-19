Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi judiciary proceeds with an investigation into audios attributed to al-Maliki

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-19T13:00:03+0000
Iraqi judiciary proceeds with an investigation into audios attributed to al-Maliki

Shafaq News/ Al-Karkh's investigation court started an inquiry into the leaked audio recordings attributed to the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that the court received a request submitted to the public prosecutor's bureau to take the necessary legal proceedings in the case.

Yesterday, a group of lawyers filed a complaint against the audios attributed to al-Maliki in which he attacked the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and other political forces.

related

Al-Maliki warns of an "unrightful campaign" against FSC

Date: 2022-06-05 16:22:02
Al-Maliki warns of an "unrightful campaign" against FSC

Al-Maliki calls for an expanded meeting shortly after the release of the poll's results

Date: 2021-10-11 16:29:12
Al-Maliki calls for an expanded meeting shortly after the release of the poll's results

Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

Date: 2022-07-18 19:33:04
Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

After the resignation of al-Yasiri and al-Khafaji, al-Maliki warns of "administrative chaos"

Date: 2021-12-27 10:58:13
After the resignation of al-Yasiri and al-Khafaji, al-Maliki warns of "administrative chaos"

Al-Maliki calls for prosecuting al-Sadr if he does not present evidence for the "threats" claims

Date: 2022-02-20 19:16:15
Al-Maliki calls for prosecuting al-Sadr if he does not present evidence for the "threats" claims

Al-Sadr withdraws from negotiations to form the government, Al-Maliki starts talks

Date: 2022-03-31 20:50:10
Al-Sadr withdraws from negotiations to form the government, Al-Maliki starts talks

Al-Maliki meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-23 12:53:08
Al-Maliki meets the British ambassador to Iraq

Al-Maliki: disagreements should not separate us

Date: 2022-06-16 20:46:01
Al-Maliki: disagreements should not separate us