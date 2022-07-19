Iraqi judiciary proceeds with an investigation into audios attributed to al-Maliki

Shafaq News/ Al-Karkh's investigation court started an inquiry into the leaked audio recordings attributed to the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that the court received a request submitted to the public prosecutor's bureau to take the necessary legal proceedings in the case.

Yesterday, a group of lawyers filed a complaint against the audios attributed to al-Maliki in which he attacked the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and other political forces.