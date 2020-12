Shafaq News / The Iraqi Judicial Council announced that it had begun an investigation into corruption files at the Sunni Endowment Office.

The council's media office said in a statement that the investigation court specialized in the issues of the Integrity Commission in Al-Karkh began, today, to investigate information related to big corruption files in the Sunni Endowment Office.

"The court has summoned several accused in the Sunni Endowment office", the statement added.