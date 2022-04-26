Iraqi judiciary hands ISIS deputy ruler of Southern Baghdad a death sentence 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi judiciary sentenced "Abu Hasan al-Gharibawi" to death for being a part of the terrorist organization of ISIS, a press release by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said on Tuesday.

The press release said that al-Gharibawi who served as a deputy ruler of the so-called Southern Baghdad Wilayat was found guilty of plotting terrorist attacks on Ashura pilgrims in Baghdad and sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

Al-Gharibawi was captured by the PMF units in a special operation in Baghdad after finding explosive vests, munitions, weapons, and military supplies in a series of hideouts (Madhafas) he ran across the southern Baghdad sector.