Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi judiciary hands ISIS deputy ruler of Southern Baghdad a death sentence 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-26T14:41:01+0000
Iraqi judiciary hands ISIS deputy ruler of Southern Baghdad a death sentence 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi judiciary sentenced "Abu Hasan al-Gharibawi" to death for being a part of the terrorist organization of ISIS, a press release by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said on Tuesday.

The press release said that al-Gharibawi who served as a deputy ruler of the so-called Southern Baghdad Wilayat was found guilty of plotting terrorist attacks on Ashura pilgrims in Baghdad and sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

Al-Gharibawi was captured by the PMF units in a special operation in Baghdad after finding explosive vests, munitions, weapons, and military supplies in a series of hideouts (Madhafas) he ran across the southern Baghdad sector.

related

TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-07 06:24:11
TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service arrests nine terrorists

Date: 2021-10-05 18:37:18
Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service arrests nine terrorists

Foreign interventions in Iraq has weakened the army, MP says

Date: 2021-01-07 18:10:54
Foreign interventions in Iraq has weakened the army, MP says

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Iraqi Aviation strikes ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-11 21:10:08
Iraqi Aviation strikes ISIS in Diyala

CTS thwarts an ISIS suicide attack

Date: 2022-03-15 11:20:37
CTS thwarts an ISIS suicide attack

25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

Date: 2019-10-30 11:55:35
25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-26 11:28:47
ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk