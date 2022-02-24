Iraqi judiciary clears Shafaq News Agency reporter from defamation charges
Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Diyala's Criminal Court dismissed the charges against Shafaq News Agency reporter, Abbas al-Arkwazi, a judicial source revealed on Thursday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that Diyala's second Criminal Court cleared al-Arkwazi's charges in accordance with Article 226 of Iraqi penal code.
The Iraqi Watch for Journalists Freedom called on the authorities to drop the charges files against Shafaq News Agency's report after summoning him to court for "defamation".
The Journalists Support Committee deemed prosecuting al-Arkwazi a flagrant violation to the freedom of expression and journalist work, calling on the Iraqi authorities to commit to the treaties and law it ratified.