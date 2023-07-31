Iraqi judges, security leaders convene to tackle currency manipulation

Shafaq News / Iraqi judges and security leaders held a meeting at the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council to devise mechanisms for addressing "currency manipulation" involving the Iraqi dinar and to pursue those involved in such activities.

According to a statement by the Supreme Judicial Council, the meeting was attended by the Chief Prosecutor, the Chairman of the Judicial Supervision Authority, the top investigating judges from the second and third investigation courts in Al-Karkh, and the investigation court in Al-Rusafa, which handles integrity and economic crime cases. Additionally, the meeting included the head of the National Security Apparatus and the Deputy Minister of Interior for Intelligence Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed the best ways and mechanisms to address the phenomenon of currency manipulation, particularly concerning the value of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar, aiming to curb such practices and prosecute those involved in accordance with existing laws, as stated in the statement.

Today, Monday, the Supreme Judicial Council announced the arrest of suspects involved in suspicious financial activities.

The suspects admitted to setting up business companies as a cover for smuggling currency out of Iraq. These companies were raided in various areas of Baghdad, resulting in the confiscation of approximately fifteen million dollars. The seized funds were subsequently deposited with the Central Bank, after the Anti-Money Laundering Office submitted reports indicating suspicions of money laundering through monopolizing the dollar in this manner.