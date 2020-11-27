Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

Shafaq News /Iraq expected a change in relations with the new US administration of president- elected Joe Biden; The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, said in an interview with RT.

Hussein added; Iraq’s file will be a priority for Biden and the new Foreign Minister Antony Blinken.

"We refused for Iraq to be an arena of conflict between Iran and the United States, even though we do not expect any change in the US-Iranian relations." stressing that it’s effecting on the Iraqis negatively.

In another context, Hussein confirmed the good relations between his country and Kuwait despite the past war, and he considered Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner for Iraq.

The Iraqi minister also expressed his condemnation of PKK’s activity, pointing out that Turkey is violating the laws by smuggling into Iraqi lands.

Fouad Hussein interview comes during his current visit to Moscow where he met Russian officials to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.