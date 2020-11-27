Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-27T06:53:13+0000
Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

 Shafaq News /Iraq expected a change in relations with the new US administration  of president- elected Joe Biden; The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, said in an interview with RT.

  Hussein added; Iraq’s file will be a priority for  Biden and the new Foreign Minister Antony Blinken.

"We refused for Iraq to be an arena of conflict between Iran and the United States, even though we do not expect any change in the US-Iranian relations." stressing that it’s effecting on the Iraqis negatively.

 In another context, Hussein confirmed the good  relations between his country and Kuwait   despite the past war, and he considered Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner for Iraq.

 The Iraqi minister also expressed his  condemnation of  PKK’s activity, pointing out  that Turkey is violating the laws by smuggling into Iraqi lands.

Fouad Hussein interview comes during his current visit to Moscow  where he met Russian officials to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

related

Biden's victory raises "sunnis' hopes" for Iran's exit from Iraq, a Shiite faction says

Date: 2020-11-08 11:10:26
Biden's victory raises "sunnis' hopes" for Iran's exit from Iraq, a Shiite faction says

After Biden clinched the presidency, Oil prices gained more than 2%

Date: 2020-11-09 06:22:52
After Biden clinched the presidency, Oil prices gained more than 2%