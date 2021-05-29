Iraqi is seeking a foothold in Pakistan's oil market, Minister Hussein says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, highlighted his country's endeavors to enter the Pakistani oil market and cancel entry visas for Pakistani religious tourists.

In a joint press conference held with his Pakistani counterpart, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hussein said, "During our meeting today, we discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen these relations."

He added, "We discussed exporting Iraqi oil to Pakistani markets and promoting social and touristic relationships between the two countries by canceling visa requirements and facilitating flights on Iraqi and Pakistani airlines to encourage the Pakistani religious tourism to Iraq."

Hussein also said, "We discussed the situation in Afghanistan, as many leaders of terrorist organizations in Iraq were trained and indoctrinated in Afghanistan", noting, "the war against terrorism is part of Iraq's and other countries' policy."

In turn, Qureshi said, "Pakistan is an important country and strong enough to help and support Iraq in its war against terrorism. We appreciate all the sacrifices made by Iraq in this regard."

[٢:٠١ م، ٢٠٢١/٥/٢٩] ⁦+961 78 942 215⁩: US Embassy in Baghdad activates the C-RAM defense system

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Saturday that the US Embassy in Baghdad had activated the C-RAM defense system.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency that the embassy, located in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, activated the system and the alarm sirens as a part of a "security drill".

The US C-RAM or counter-RAM system is a set of systems used to detect and/or destroy incoming rockets, artillery, and mortar rounds in the air before they hit their ground targets or provide early warning to protect areas of high importance.

Since 2020, the American Embassy has been the target of repeated rocket attacks, of which it is accusing Iranian-backed Iraqi factions.