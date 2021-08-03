Iraqi intelligence service dismantles a terrorist cell in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigation service announced today dismantling a cell that was planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Eid al-Adha in al-Anbar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cell members carried out terrorist attacks on Iraqi army patrols and al-Hashd al-Shaabi in 2018, in addition to attempts to carry out major attacks during Eid al-Adha, according to a statement by the service.

However, the statement confirmed that preparations are ongoing to set a trial date for the perpetrators.