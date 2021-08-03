Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi intelligence service dismantles a terrorist cell in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-03T09:27:33+0000
Iraqi intelligence service dismantles a terrorist cell in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigation service announced today dismantling a cell that was planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Eid al-Adha in al-Anbar.

 Preliminary investigations revealed that the cell members carried out terrorist attacks on Iraqi army patrols and al-Hashd al-Shaabi in 2018, in addition to attempts to carry out major attacks during Eid al-Adha, according to a statement by the service.

However, the statement confirmed that preparations are ongoing to set a trial date for the perpetrators.

related

Iraq’ Intelligence arrests five ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-02 08:22:43
Iraq’ Intelligence arrests five ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Unidentified armed men assassinate an officer in the Iraqi intelligence service

Date: 2021-03-21 17:38:29
Unidentified armed men assassinate an officer in the Iraqi intelligence service

Iraq’s Intelligence Service arrest three terrorists in Al-Anbar and Saladin

Date: 2021-07-24 20:39:27
Iraq’s Intelligence Service arrest three terrorists in Al-Anbar and Saladin