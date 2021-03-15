Iraqi intelligence responds to "Abusive Statements" on transferring officers to the borders authority

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi intelligence service responded on Monday to "abusive political statements" regarding the transfer of officers loyal to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) to the Border Ports Authority.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Intelligence service agency said that it had seen political statements that attempt to disrepute the agency and undermine the dignity and patriotism of its officers.

The agency exhibited affront "at such statements that go beyond all normal contexts to deal with the sensitivity of the agency and the nature of its work, not to mention the challenge of its national affiliation, against the background of normal administrative procedures such as transferring a group of its employees to another institution."

According to the statement, “the officers of the apparatus proved their loyalty to their country whenever they work. The aforementioned administrative procedure was carried out in accordance with this national and professional vision and in response to the request of the Border Ports Authority of the need for a group of officers to support the work of the ports professionally and reached the agency through the proper channels. The apparatus responded to this duty after studying the legal contexts."

The intelligence service expressed his regret "for having to respond and clarify such unjust accusations from some political and media groups based on completely wrong information, and in a way that intersects with all norms and contexts in dealing with the secrecy and sensitivity of the work of the intelligence services."

The agency affirmed, "Preserving its legal right to sue anyone who tries to undermine the dignity of its affiliates, and renews the covenant for our people to continue its national and constitutional duty to protect the security of Iraq and the supreme interests of our people."