Iraqi intelligence arrested the "Wives of al-Muhajirin official"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-21T19:56:16+0000
Iraqi intelligence arrested the "Wives of al-Muhajirin official"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces arrested "Abu Khattab", the official of "Al-Muhajirin (the immigrants) wives" in the terrorist organization of ISIS.

A statement of the Iraqi Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Interior said in a statement released today, Sunday, "precise intel confirmed the presence of the terrorist in al-Muallemin neighborhood in al-Dora, South of Baghdad."

"The detachments of the Military Intelligence of the 17th division, the Intelligence of the second regiment of the Presidium, the Intelligence and crime police arrested the terrorist known as Abu Khattab."

"The terrorist arrived in Baghdad from al-Jolan in Fallujah, where he served as the Forests area official before serving as 'wives of Al-Muhajirin official'. The terrorist is wanted by the Judiciary in accordance with the provisions of article 4/Terrorism."

