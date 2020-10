Shafaq News / Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested on Tuesday a key element of Daesh in Nineveh Governorate, north of Iraq.

"A cooperation between the Military Intelligence and the Intelligence Department of the Western Operations Command led to arresting a Daesh leader, “Al-Raqawi” from Al-Kawasir faction in Al-Hamdaniyah district, west of Nineveh” a statement of the intelligence said.