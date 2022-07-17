Iraqi intelligence apprehends two persons with ties to ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Two persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS have been captured while attempting to enter Kirkuk, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Sunday.

SMC said that the arrestees were being traced by the intelligence department of the eighth mechanized division.

Upon trying to enter Kirkuk, the two terrorists were apprehended by the intelligence department of the Joint Operations Command's advanced headquarters in Kirkuk in cooperation with the 31st infantry brigade.

The arrestees are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, SMC said.