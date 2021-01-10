Report

Iraqi intelligence apprehends 27 indictees in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-10T09:45:04+0000
Iraqi intelligence apprehends 27 indictees in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ 27 defendants were arrested by the Intelligence agency affiliated to the Iraqi Ministry, according to a statement of the agency earlier today. 

The agency said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the detachments of Baghdad Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior managed to arrest 27 indictees, including four women, in separate areas of the capital, Baghdad, wanted in accordance with various criminal articles and rulings issued by the judiciary."

" The operation comes within the pre-emptive operations carried out by the detachments of the intelligence agency to reduce organized crime and bring perpetrators to justice," the statement asserted.

