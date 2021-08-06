Iraqi hospitals to lose control over the high number of Covid-19 infections

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment warned, on Friday, that hospitals are now full of Covid-19 patients, noting that imposing a total curfew is the “scientific solution to the epidemiological situation.”

The Director of Public Health at the Ministry, Riyad Abdul-Amir, said, according to the Iraqi News Agency, that " after recording infections with the Delta Variant, Iraq is now at the top of the third wave."

Abdul-Amir added, "young people are now remarkably infected, Hospitals are currently full of young men, there are also deaths," stressing that "there is no way to control this but adhering to preventive measures and vaccination”

He pointed out that "hospitals are currently filled with patients,” expressing his hope that Iraq will be able to overcome this problem.

The health Official said, "imposing a total curfew is the scientific solution as Iraq has a low rate of vaccinators."

He noted that "the government may be forced to impose the curfew to reduce the number of infections," noting that "the country's hospitals are threatened by losing control of this large number of infected people."

On the possibility of Iraq producing anti-Coronavirus vaccines, Abdul Amir explained, "There is no possibility at present to produce the vaccine in Iraq.”