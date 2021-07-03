Report

Iraqi health authorities warn of COVID-19's third wave 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-03T16:24:39+0000
Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Health Committee warned today of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting Iraq. 

 Committee member, MP Jawad al-Moussawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The third wave of COVID-19 began in Iraq, and unfortunately, citizens are not showing any adherence to the preventive measures." 

"The Parliamentary Health Committee did not submit any recommendations to the Higher Committee for Health and Safety regarding imposing a lockdown in the coming days or during Eid al-Adha."

 It is noteworthy that an unprecedented surge in the novel Coronavirus case cout in Iraq in the past days, as seven thousand cases had been registered within 24 hours.

