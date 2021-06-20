Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi governorate considers involving the locals in protecting power towers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-20T18:09:27+0000
Iraqi governorate considers involving the locals in protecting power towers

Shafaq News/ The local government in Saladin called on the security authorities to involve the people in protecting electric power towers and maintaining security, ascribing the vandalism attacks in the governorate as a "systematic psychological attack".

Deputy Governor Ismail Ibrahim al-Haloub told Shafaq News Agency, "The terrorists and saboteurs blew up 17 electric power towers between Saladin and other governorates in the past 72 hours only. This requires developing a tight security plan to protect these towers."

Al-Haloub called for "granting the people in effective security role to halt targeting of towers."

"Saladin is subjected to a systematic psychological attack targeting the nerve of life in the governorate to influence the souls of the people for personal purposes," he called for, "deterring the gangs of terrorism and sabotage that target the comfort and stability of the citizen, even though the governorate already suffers from lack of electricity and almost permanent deprivation of electricity."

Energy towers in the hot provinces (Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin) are subjected to continuous attacks, often waged by ISIS or gangs seeking illegal financial revenues.

related

Violent explosion shakes Saladin

Date: 2021-04-13 19:00:45
Violent explosion shakes Saladin

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Date: 2021-01-08 09:08:35
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

UNDP to maintain Baiji districts in different fields

Date: 2020-11-06 09:25:22
UNDP to maintain Baiji districts in different fields

Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Date: 2020-07-28 05:58:38
Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Two policemen, one injured in a traffic accident in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-08 11:22:23
Two policemen, one injured in a traffic accident in Saladin

Poverty rates have increased three folds in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-03 15:35:41
Poverty rates have increased three folds in Saladin

Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Date: 2021-02-01 09:49:44
Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

MP calls for reconsideration of justice standards

Date: 2021-03-04 15:14:43
MP calls for reconsideration of justice standards