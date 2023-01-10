Iraqi government votes to fire the media commission's entire board Iraq News Iraqi media commission 2023-01-10T15:05:16.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ Iraq's council of ministers on Tuesday voted out the trustees of the country's media commission after a feud with its chairperson, Nabeel Jasem, a source revealed. The source said that the vote took place during an ordinary session headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani today. On Sunday, the commission's board of trustees dismissed Jasem for "administrative irregularities", an official statement said. Later, the prime minister's secretary issued an official correspondence revoking the decision of the board and reinstating Jasem. Jasem's dismissal sparked a wave of controversy, with members of the parliamentary committees of Integrity and media casting doubts on the legal basis of the board's decision.