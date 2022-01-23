Iraqi government to split the Ministry of Health and Environment

Shafaq News/ The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers issued a circular on resuming the procedure of splitting the Ministry of Health and Environment into two separate ministries.

In August 2021, the acting Minister of Environment, Jasem al-Falahi, said that the reinstatement of the Environment Ministry as a federal portfolio is a fulfillment of the government's aspirations for a better environment in the country.

In 2015, former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi integrated the Ministry of Sciences and Technology into the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Environment into the Ministry of Health, the Municipalities Ministry into the Construction and Housing, and the Ministry of Tourism into the Ministry of Culture.