Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi government to split the Ministry of Health and Environment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T12:20:45+0000
Iraqi government to split the Ministry of Health and Environment

Shafaq News/ The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers issued a circular on resuming the procedure of splitting the Ministry of Health and Environment into two separate ministries.

In August 2021, the acting Minister of Environment, Jasem al-Falahi, said that the reinstatement of the Environment Ministry as a federal portfolio is a fulfillment of the government's aspirations for a better environment in the country.

In 2015, former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi integrated the Ministry of Sciences and Technology into the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Environment into the Ministry of Health, the Municipalities Ministry into the Construction and Housing, and the Ministry of Tourism into the Ministry of Culture.

related

Iraq’s Ministry of Health: the death toll in Imam Hussein teaching Hospital fire rises to 60 victims

Date: 2021-07-14 07:56:39
Iraq’s Ministry of Health: the death toll in Imam Hussein teaching Hospital fire rises to 60 victims

Iraqi MoH holds an emergency meeting to discuss the current epidemiological situation

Date: 2021-07-16 08:58:35
Iraqi MoH holds an emergency meeting to discuss the current epidemiological situation

Ministry of Health recommends reimposing curfews to confront Covid-19's third wave

Date: 2021-07-25 10:21:04
Ministry of Health recommends reimposing curfews to confront Covid-19's third wave

The Ministry of health still includes the environment department, MP says

Date: 2021-09-02 19:27:01
The Ministry of health still includes the environment department, MP says

Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Date: 2021-02-18 14:08:54
Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Iraqi MP to question the ministry of health for "failing" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Date: 2021-03-01 09:22:45
Iraqi MP to question the ministry of health for "failing" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Iraqi MoH: the current epidemiological situation is worrying

Date: 2021-03-20 08:30:29
Iraqi MoH: the current epidemiological situation is worrying

vaccination aversion prolongs the Pandemic, MoH says

Date: 2021-04-10 06:36:22
vaccination aversion prolongs the Pandemic, MoH says