Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi government to distribute plots of lands on Citizens

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-08T14:57:21+0000
Iraqi government to distribute plots of lands on Citizens

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the government is working on a national project to distribute land plots to citizens.

Al-Kadhimi said during the cabinet session that tireless work had been ongoing for months to facilitate the distribution process.

"To prevent any manipulation, there will be an electronic application that will be launched soon to register and sort those who are eligible to receive the lands."

Al-Kadhimi indicated that work is underway to provide bank loans for the land recipients to start building their housing units, adding that all construction operations will be subject to laws, urban plans, and infrastructure plans."

He pointed out that distributing lands will increase the number of job opportunities in the private sector.

related

Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Date: 2021-02-13 17:16:18
Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Shafaq News agency publishes a list of changes affecting 15 high-ranking positions

Date: 2020-09-14 18:30:01
Shafaq News agency publishes a list of changes affecting 15 high-ranking positions

Iraq and USA to strengthen their relations

Date: 2020-11-17 18:54:39
Iraq and USA to strengthen their relations

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: The elections to be held as scheduled

Date: 2021-03-27 17:17:41
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: The elections to be held as scheduled

Iraq, A mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-28 17:50:49
Iraq, A mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Al-Kadhimi submits his financial statements declaration for 2020

Date: 2020-08-09 10:00:46
Al-Kadhimi submits his financial statements declaration for 2020

Al-Kadhimi instructs ditching a "century-old red tape procedure"

Date: 2021-02-22 14:39:42
Al-Kadhimi instructs ditching a "century-old red tape procedure"

Al-Kadhimi to al-Maliki: We shall offer Palestine our direct support

Date: 2021-05-23 16:36:38
Al-Kadhimi to al-Maliki: We shall offer Palestine our direct support