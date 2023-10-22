Iraqi government to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

Shafaq News / Major Yahya Rasoul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced on Sunday that the Iraqi government is actively working to provide humanitarian and medical aid for the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Rasoul told Shafaq News Agency that "the Iraqi government is currently working on humanitarian and medical supplies intended to assist the citizens, especially since many in Gaza lack shelter, food, and water, and are in need of these supplies."

He added, "The Iraqi government is capable of making significant donations and has the resources to provide humanitarian, medical, and emergency supplies. We have an abundance of these supplies, and we are working on delivering them to Arish Airport, in coordination with Egyptian authorities, as well as with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent, to send these aids to Gaza."

He continued, "The Iraqi humanitarian supplies are complete and ready. We, as the committee responsible for preparing the materials, have prepared them for shipment, to be transported by Iraqi Airways to Arish Airport in Egypt."

Rasoul stressed that "the Iraqi Red Crescent is responsible for delivering the humanitarian and medical supplies in coordination with the Egyptian authorities and the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people."

He also noted that "the government is working to establish an account to receive donations, through which funds will be deposited, and then mechanisms will be put in place to deliver these funds to Gaza."