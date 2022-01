Iraqi government to convene in Najaf tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-04T18:32:44+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Council of Ministers will hold the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, in Najaf, south of Iraq, a source revealed. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the aim of this step is to gain first-hand information about the situation of the governorates and the demands of its people.

related