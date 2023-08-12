Iraqi government targets corrupt officials in asset recovery drive, Official

Shafaq News / MP Zahra al-Bajari from al-Sadiqoun Bloc disclosed on Saturday the unfolding efforts by the Iraqi government to target alleged corruption within its ranks. These measures involve the issuance of arrest warrants and asset recovery actions aimed at ministers suspected of embezzling public funds.

Al-Bajari highlighted the "significant" national endeavor undertaken to apprehend and reclaim assets from individuals accused of corruption within former PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's administration. She stressed that executive government entities had initiated concrete actions in this pursuit, with warrants for arrest and asset recovery specifically targeting the former Minister of Oil.

She stated that al-Sudani's government is taking serious steps to combat corruption, particularly within the circles associated with al-Kadhimi's government. Regulatory and executive authorities have investigated substantial corruption cases involving key individuals.

Moreover, sources confirmed the issuance of arrest warrants, extradition requests, and asset freezes against the former Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. Alleged financial irregularities, administrative misconduct, abuse of power, and substantial illicit enrichment during his tenure have been cited.

Al-Bajari further revealed that Abdul Jabbar is believed to have exploited his position to appoint several of his close relatives and associates to pivotal roles within the Ministry of Oil. This was accompanied by establishment of companies under their names and their subsequent involvement in significant projects awarded by the ministry in what appears to be a violation of legal standards.

She also highlighted regulatory sources' claims of significant financial gains and enrichment within Abdul Jabbar's assets. These purportedly include Basra and Baghdad properties valued at millions of dollars.

Abdul Jabbar is alleged to have acquired 14 residential properties and villas in a high-end residential complex in Basra and Baghdad.

He is also suspected of purchasing real estate in UAE, Lebanon, Turkey, London, and the Caribbean islands. These revelations have prompted the regulatory bodies at the Integrity Commission and the Public Prosecution to take action, issuing orders for asset freezing and the recovery of funds linked to Abdul Jabbar and a number of his associates.