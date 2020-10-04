Iraqi government sends a delegation to offer condolences on Baba Sheik death

Shafaq News / A delegation of the Iraqi Government offered condolences for the passing of the spiritual father of the Yazidi religion, Baba Sheikh, who passed away, last Thursday in the city of Erbil.

The office of National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the latter participated in the condolence ceremony held for the passing of his Baba Sheikh, on behalf of the Iraqi government, accompanied by the Governor of Nineveh, Najm Al-Jubouri and military and government officials".

In a press conference, Al-Araji praised the "role of Baba Sheikh in spreading peace and coexistence", considering his passing, "a great loss for the Iraqi people in general".

The spiritual father of the Yazidi religion, Baba Sheikh, died in Erbil today, Thursday, at the age of 87, after a struggle with illness, according to a Yazidi official.

Mir Jahour Ali, the undersecretary of the Emir of the Yazidis, told Shafaq News agency that Baba Sheikh died in Sardam Hospital in Erbil at the age of 87, after suffering with the disease. He added that his body will be transported to his hometown in Sheikhan, Duhok Governorate, where it will be buried in a special religious ceremony.

Baba Sheikh, whose real name is Khartu Haji Ismail, is the supreme authority for all Yezidis in Iraq and the world, and a member of the Spiritual Council of the Yazidi Religion.



