Iraqi government responds to the free lecturers demands

Date: 2021-04-06T12:38:01+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi cabinet approved concluding contracts with unpaid lecturers and administrative personnel in its session today, Tuesday. A press release of the Iraqi Government said that the Council of Ministers approved the Prime Minister's proposal to sign contracts with unpaid lecturers and administrative personnel under the financial coverage of the 2021 budget. The Iraqi Council of Ministers convened earlier today headed by the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Nationwide demonstrations organized by unpaid lecturers erupted shortly after the approval of the 2021 Federal Budget law demanding their regularisation and enrolling them to the Ministry of Education payroll.

