Iraqi government launches economic, social survey

Shafaq News / the Ministry of Planning announced the commencement of the Economic and Social Survey for Iraqi families, encompassing all provinces, including those within the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the teams from the Central Statistical Organization would be visiting households across all districts. The objective of the survey, as outlined by the ministry, is to assess poverty indicators, living standards, the state of services, and enhance the overall quality of life.

The ministry urged families to cooperate with the researchers and provide accurate data. This collaboration is crucial for formulating plans and policies aimed at combating poverty and improving service provisions holistically.