Iraqi government held responsibility of the twin attack in Baghdad, Khazali said

Shafaq News / The Head of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Qais Khazali, held the Iraqi government responsibility of the twin attack in Baghdad which resulted in more than 100 casualties.

Khazali said in a tweet "ISIS is not strong, but security negligence and the government's lack of interest are the reason for the recent terrorist attacks in Diyala, Saladin, Anbar, Jurf al-Sakhar, and recently in Tayaran Square in Baghdad."

"The intelligence services should investigate these incidents, especially the last ones, as they made a great effort to investigate the targeting of the American interests," he added.