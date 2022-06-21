Iraqi government has achieved huge diplomatic success, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government has achieved diplomatic success amid extraordinary circumstances, Minister of Culture and Tourism Hasan Nadhem said on Tuesday.

"The incumbent government came amid an extraordinary situation and handled huge responsibilities," Nadhem told reporters after a cabinet meeting earlier today, "it will continue to discharge its duties until its last day."

"The schools' project in cooperation with China signals the government's serious work," the spokesperson to the government said.

"The tremendous respect Iraq enjoys in the region enabled the government to complete its projects and establish economic partnerships. The government has achieved success at the diplomatic level."