Iraqi government denies plans for population control

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Planning dismissed as false on Tuesday reports on the government's intention to enforce population control policies in the country, as it is contrary to the "religious and social values" of the Iraqi community.

"Population control infringes the rights of the families and opposes the social and religious values of the Iraqi people," the Ministry said in a press release earlier today.

"The Ministry is currently updating the national document on population policies with Iraq approaching the verge of the demographic dividend which comes when there is an increase in the working population's productivity," the Ministry elaborated, "the document entails a variety of population policies related to the family organization but has nothing to do with limitation on births."

"The family organization implies raising awareness on the need to decrease births and distancing them," he said, "birth limitation requires enacting compelling laws."