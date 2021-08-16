Iraqi government denies inviting the Syrian President to the Baghdad Summit 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied today sending an official invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend the Baghdad Summit.

The Ministry said in a statement, "some media outlets reported that the Iraqi government has invited the Syrian government, to participate in the summit meeting of neighboring countries, scheduled to be held by the end of the current month in Baghdad."

"The Iraqi government confirms that it is not concerned with this invitation, and that official invitations are sent by an official letter and in the name of the State of the Iraqi Prime Minister, and no other party has the right to submit an invitation on behalf of the Iraqi government", the statement added.