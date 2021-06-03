Iraqi government cracked a list of decisions on implementing provisions of the 2021 budget law

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi cabinet rolled a list of decisions to implement the commitments outlined in the Federal General Budget Law for Iraq for the fiscal year 2021.

According to a statement of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers received by Shafaq News Agency, "the Council decided to form a committee comprised of representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Planning and the Federal Public Service Council to commence the procedures for disengaging and restructuring departments and sections in ministries and entities not affiliated with a ministry that exercise tasks that resembles the tasks of the Federal Public Service Council, stipulated in the Law no. 4 of 2009, in order to activate the role of the Council in the public service file, based on the provisions of Article 12/Second/B of the Federal General Budget Law of the Republic of Iraq for the fiscal year 2021."

"The ministries of Finance and Trade would automate the tax and customs system and import licenses, link all taxable units and customs with an electronic system, and collect customs duties for imported goods on the basis of what was sold in foreign currency through the currency sale window and documentary credits to importers of goods."

The statement added that the decision stipulated that the Ministry of Finance allocate an additional amount of 500 billion dinars to support the ration card and improve its items and provide it throughout the year, based on the provisions of Article 50/b of the General Budget Law of 2021.

The list also includes, "activating the work of the General Authority to monitor the allocation of federal revenues stipulated in Article 106 of the Constitution and approved in Law 55 of 2017, and entrusting the task of chairing the aforementioned authority to the Minister of State Hiyam Nemat Mahmoud, based on the provisions of Article 54 of the General Budget Law of 2021.

The Council decided that the relevant authorities should prepare programs concerned with gender and women’s empowerment, based on the provisions of Article 28/sixth of the General Budget Law for the fiscal year 2021, according to the statement.

"The Ministry of Oil is in charge of preparing a study on oil contracts signed with foreign companies for the exploration and transportation of oil and gas throughout Iraq and in line with the principles of the constitution, based on the provisions of Article 55/second of the Federal General Budget Law for 2021, while the Ministry of Agriculture shall present a study on compensations to farmers due to floods in Maysan Governorate in 2018 and Abu Ghraib district in 2014, based on the provisions of Article 68/c of the Federal General Budget Law of the Republic of Iraq for the fiscal year 2021.

Regarding job grades, the Council decided that the relevant authorities should take appropriate measures to create job grades, in accordance with the paragraphs approved in the general budget, provided that the concerned authorities bear the costs of implementing them from their allocations approved in the budget law, based on the provisions of Article (61) of the Federal General Budget Law for the year Finance/2021, according to the statement.