Iraqi government coneve to discuss 2023 budget bill

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government, under the leadership of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, convened a meeting on Monday to deliberate on the draft of the General Budget Law for the upcoming year of 2023.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's media office, it was reported that the Council held its customary session, with Al-Sudani presiding over it, during which the draft of the Federal General Budget Law was scrutinized and assessed.

Yesterday, Sunday, Tayf Sami, the Minister of Finance, revelaed that the blueprint of the Federal Budget Law for 2023 had been comprehensively drafted and duly submitted to the Counci