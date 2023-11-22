Iraqi government condemns US airstrikes as violation of sovereignty

Shafaq News/A spokesperson of the Iraqi government on Wednesday condemned airstrikes carried out by the United States in the country on Tuesday, calling them a "violation of sovereignty."

In a statement, government spokesman Basem al-Awwadi said that the airstrikes, which targeted a convoy of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in the Jurf al-Nasr area, were conducted without the knowledge of Iraqi authorities.

"The Iraqi government is concerned about the recent escalation in the country, which includes the US airstrikes," al-Awwadi said. "We condemn the attack on Jurf al-Nasr, which was an flagrant violation of sovereignty and an attempt to disrupt the stable security situation in Iraq."

Al-Awwadi stressed that the Iraqi government is the only entity responsible for implementing the law and holding violators accountable.

"The presence of the US-led coalition in Iraq is to support the Iraqi armed forces," he said. "The airstrikes are a clear violation of the coalition's mandate to fight ISIS in Iraq. The coalition is called upon to refrain from acting unilaterally and to respect Iraqi sovereignty."

"Any armed activity carried out outside the military establishment is condemned and is a threat to the national interest," al-Awwadi said. "The government will take the necessary measures to defend Iraq's interests."

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has ordered the military and security forces to carry out their duties and enforce the law.

"The security of Iraq and its stability have been achieved through the sacrifices of thousands of martyrs," al-Awwadi concluded. "It is the responsibility of all to preserve them."

US jets carried out airstrikes in Iraq early on 22 November, targeting what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claims were "Iran-linked" facilities south of the capital, Baghdad.

A US official told ABC News that the "strikes were conducted against a Kataib Hezbollah operations center and a Kataib Hezbollah Command and Control node."

The US attack, which targeted the town of Jurf al-Nasr (formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhr), reportedly killing eight people. Kataib Hezbollah announced that five of its members were among those killed.

Wednesday's airstrikes came in response to daily attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria. This is the fourth round of airstrikes carried out by Washington in response to the surge in attacks against its troops.

The Iraqi resistance announced on 21 November it had targeted the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq twice, as well as the Al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

The bases were struck "with appropriate weapons," which "directly hit" all their targets.

The Ain al-Assad base was hit with close-range ballistic missiles, resulting in eight injuries and material damage, according to two US officials.

US bases in Iraq and Syria have come under almost daily fire by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of Iraqi armed factions that banded together last month to confront US forces in rejection of Washington's support for Israel.

The attacks are launched "in response to the crimes committed by the enemy against our people in Gaza."

"US forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17. Thirty-two separate times in Iraq, and 34 separate times in Syria," the Pentagon announced on Tuesday evening. At least 60 US soldiers have suffered traumatic brain injuries and other injuries.