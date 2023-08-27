Iraqi government commends ruling against oil smugglers in Basra

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Iraqi government lauded the decision taken by the Basra Court of Appeal against oil smugglers on Sunday, affirming its stand against those who tamper with the nation's wealth.

Government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi, in a statement to Shafaq News, said, "In line with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's ongoing focus on combating corruption, especially regarding oil smuggling offenses, substantial efforts have resulted in dismantling major smuggling networks. Dozens of smugglers have been arrested over recent months, showcasing unprecedented efforts by the concerned governmental entities."

He went on to appreciate the proactive role played by the Supreme Judicial Council and the specialized courts that issued deterrent verdicts against a group of offenders. Al-Awadi also praised the heroics of the National Security Apparatus, whose primary role was to investigate and uncover this devastating economic issue.

He reemphasized the government's commitment to confront any parties undermining Iraq's wealth, whether smugglers or public fund exploiters, in accordance with the law. "The government is determined to put a definitive end to this long-neglected issue," he added.

The Basra Appeals Court sentenced ten defendants, including officers, to 15 years of imprisonment for charges related to oil smuggling and vandalism of oil pipelines at several sites.

In early November 2022, the National Security announced the arrest of a network involved in crude oil theft and smuggling in Basra. The network included senior officers and major traders, smuggling an estimated 75 million liters monthly.

On the same day, a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency revealed the arrest of nine senior officers, including Major General Ghanem Mohammad Jaafar Hassan, the Director-General of Energy Police, concerning the oil derivative smuggling case.

The list also included four brigadiers from various energy-related departments, two colonels overseeing relations, media, and general management, and two officers, including a major, related to the general management of energy police.