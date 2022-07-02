Report

Iraqi government allocates funds to salaries, fuel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-02T16:05:14+0000
Iraqi government allocates funds to salaries, fuel

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker government allocates three billion dinars to address with the deficit in the interior ministry's payroll and increases the private generators' share of fuel in summer.

Headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the cabinet held a regular meeting earlier today, Sunday.

In a press conference after the meeting, Minister of Telecommunications, Arkan Shibani, said, "the cabinet opted to set the price of one liter of gasoline to 250 dinars for private generators. Their share of fuel will also be increased."

"It also decided to sell fuel to private generators at special outlets in the governorates," he said.

"The government has allocated three billion dinars to address the deficit in the Ministry of Interior's payroll," he continued.

Shibani said that the cabinet voted on the fourth annual report on combating money laundering.

"Iraq has made a headway in combating money laundering," he added.

