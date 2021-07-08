Iraqi former representative calls on the US president to hit the “Source of Evil”

Shafaq News/ / Mithal Al-Alusi, a secular Sunni politician and a former Representative called on Thursday, the United States to attack Iran.

Al-Alusi said on Twitter, “Targeting militia (Pro-Iranian factions) warehouses in Iraq and on the Syrian borders will not stop neither their (Iran) aggression and terror against people and stability, nor their Nazi tendencies in the Middle East.”

“Sir (US president), targeting the source of evil decisions within Iran's borders is a way to save people and guarantee peace and security for the world and the region.” He added.

The Iraqi politician was hinted to the US strikes that took place on the borders with Syria.

Last June, President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on Iran-backed factions near the Iraq-Syria border in response to unmanned aerial vehicle attacks, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

Kirby said the U.S. acted within its legal rights and said the airstrikes were a matter of self-defense.

Iraqi groups aligned with Iran in a statement named four members of the Kata’ib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border. They vowed to retaliate.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh responded by saying "raising tension in the region is not in the interest of the United States,” stressing that the United States "is on the wrong path, and that the strikes in Syria and Iraq are part of its arrogance."

The tension continues, three rockets were fired in Baghdad's Green Zone early on Thursday.

The U.S. embassy's anti-rocket system diverted one of the rockets, and sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement, “At 0200 a.m., an outlaw group targeted the Green Zone in Baghdad with three Katyusha rockets.” Adding, the first rocket landed near the headquarters of the National Security Agency, and the second in the celebrations square, while another rocket landed near the Sheikh Omar area in a residential neighborhood, causing damage to a vehicle of a citizen.

there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Al-Khazali, denied, any involvement on the rocket attack.

Al-Khazali said on Twitter, “…the Resistance Coordination Commission has not yet entered the US embassy if it entered, it would not use Katyusha rockets, which are known not to hit specific targets near residential areas.”

The Secretary-General affirmed that the “Resistance” will rather use accurate weapons as we proved before.