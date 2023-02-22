Iraqi foreign minister: security of Iran-Iraq borders is a matter of constitutional commitment

Shafaq News/ Baghdad has taken measures to maintain security at the borders with Iran, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a statement, stressing that border security is an issue of "constitutional" aspects.

Hussein's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir-Abdullahian, who arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, yesterday, Tuesday.

"Baghdad has become a center of regional and international diplomacy," he said, "we have received many foreign ministers recently."

"The Iraqi government has taken a series of measures to protect the Iraqi-Iranian borders. Iran and Iraq have made agreements to hinder certain groups from crossing the borders," he explained.

"We are committed to the Iraqi constitution that clearly states that the Iraqi territory should not be used as a springboard to wage attacks against neighboring countries," he explained, "our commitment to the border security is relevant to our commitment to the constitution in the first place. Of course, it is also relevant to good neighborliness."

Hussein revealed that some of the issues the Iraqi delegation brought to the negotiations table in Washington were relevant to the US sanctions against Iran and Baghdad's gas sales from Tehran.

Iraq's top diplomat called for resuming talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna.